AFRICA LIBERAL NETWORK STATEMENT ON ZANZIBAR POLITICAL SITUATION .

Zanzibar, 20 December 2017

Speech by Zanie Ferreira, ALN Coordinator.

Honourable Nassor Ahmed Mazrui,

Members of the Civic United Front,

Members of JUVICUF,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Firstly, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to JUVICUF for initiating and arranging this panel. It is a great privilege to represent the Africa Liberal Network at this discussion. Over the past two days, the ALN with the help of the Liberal Democrats hosted a workshop on leadership development for JUVICUF. Participants were taught how to restructure their thinking and the way that they approach various topics, in order to show true leadership in light of the most difficult situations.

The Africa Liberal Network believes in a liberal future for Africa. In recent years, the Africa Liberal Network has grown to become the largest political affiliation on the continent of Africa. We are proud to announce that today we have 45 member parties from over 25 African countries that form a liberal family across the continent. This is a clear indication that liberalism is on the rise in Africa, proving to many sceptics that liberal policies do indeed work in a non-European context. We strive towards a free and democratic society for all of Africa, and many African countries have shown us that this is possible.

However, there is still much work to be done and the situation here in Zanzibar highlights this perfectly. During my time here and through discussions with various people, including the SG of CUF, I would like to share my thoughts on a few trends in African politics.

The inability to transfer power. We find ourselves in a time in Africa’s story where many of the leaders and political parties who were crucial in liberating Africa from oppressors and ending violent civil wars are approaching the end of their terms. These parties, who once stood for freedom and progression, have clung to power in countries that are rarely better off than they were a decade ago. Africa is caught in a cycle of power-grabbing efforts, where constitutions and elections are being abused in order to ensure that governing parties remain in power. This is a concerning trend, as these parties are not only curbing democracy in their countries but they are resorting to more and more undemocratic means of making sure they remain in office. Things like the suppression of opposition parties, making public demonstrations illegal, arrests of opposition supporters, censoring of the press, are all signs of authoritarian regimes.

Not acting in the interest of the people. A consequence of this power consolidation is that the party moves further and further away from the people and only start to worry about their positions and wallets. The common good of the people is not a priority and valuable government services do not reach those who need it most: rural communities, the elderly and disabled, the youth, to name a few. Development becomes slow and sluggish and the only ones who tend to benefit are those in power.

False democracies. Another phenomenon that we are seeing is that of false democracies – governments call themselves democracies and say that they act fairly, when in fact they are actually using the constitution and legal avenues to make sure that they remain in power. This ranges from government influence in electoral commissions, the courts and the armed forces. These bodies are not always neutral and rather act on the commands of authoritarian leaders under the guise of “democracy”. It is simply not enough to call oneself democratic. Democracy needs to be ingrained and protected in every single branch of society.

Suppression of opposition. Furthermore, these so-called democracies use state apparatus such as the media, legal system and armed forces to suppress their opposition. Censorship of the media and the prohibition of free speech is a massive threat to human rights and cannot be tolerated.

When governments use these measures, especially under the illusion of supposedly protecting citizens, it is a clear sign of oppression. Political parties should all have the right to freely express themselves, and citizens should be granted the opportunity to air their concerns safely without threat of prosecution. It is incredibly concerning to see governments use words such as “state of emergency” or “treason” to justify the illegal arrests of opposition leaders and supporters, and even more concerning when these individuals lose their lives because of unfair sentences.

Encouragement and building of hope, especially for the youth. Lastly, across Africa there is an immense need to restore faith in democracy. Young people growing up in false democracies are under the impression that democracy does not work for them and that an alternative is the only solution. Especially in regions of Africa where extremism is so clearly present, the worry is that youth will turn to the Al Shabaab, ISIS and Boko Harams of Africa to solve their problems. Growing unemployment, bad living conditions, poor health care and a loss of opportunities are all matters that should urgently be addressed. Furthermore, democratic political parties would be making a grave mistake to ignore the youth in their own parties. It is crucial that the younger generation of liberals be given adequate training and capacity but also the opportunity when the time comes to take over the mantle as leadership. They are in a privileged position, close to the ground, with social media and growing networks at the tips of their fingertips and they are truly parties’ most valuable asset, when done responsibly.

Did any of these trends sound familiar to you? It should. What is happening in various parts of Africa, is happening right here in Zanzibar as well. You know it first-hand. CUF has faced many obstacles from an authoritarian government that refuses to hand over power, even when legitimately won. They use the term democracy loosely, and even make us of the constitution, electoral commission, courts and armed forces to solidify their position. CUF faces daily opposition and we’ve seen hundreds of people fired from their positions, suppressed, attacked and even killed for standing up for a better, democratic future.

The African Liberal Network have been monitoring the situation and we are concerned. To our sister party, CUF, we would like to say the following. Whilst our liberal African friends, as across the rest of the globe,

face fiercer threats of extremism and populism than ever before, while political parties are conducting themselves in ways that are not democratic, while millions of Africans face suppression and violence every day, we, as liberals, have the opportunity to conduct ourselves as a symbol of liberal democracy in Africa and other parts of the developing world. It is our duty to keep flying the flag of democracy not only in our words but also in our actions. It is this solidarity and sisterhood of parties that will give us the strength we need to restore Africa to its full potential.

The ALN has a vision of a prosperous and integrated Africa, made up of flourishing democracies that are at peace with one another, in which every individual has the right and opportunity to fulfil their potential. We would like to see this future realised, especially here in Zanzibar. We are committed to working with our partners and sister parties to ensure that political and civil rights are protected, basic freedoms and the rule of law are respected, free and fair elections with peaceful transitions are championed, and religious, gender and minority rights are defended. As we have done in the past, we will continue to utilise every channel and partnership at our disposal in order to achieve these goals.

I would like to thank you all for this incredible opportunity. You have the support of the ALN as well as it’s member parties.

Thank you.