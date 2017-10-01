Qatar Airways yatoa offers za kwenda bongo

Emirates Welcomes its 100th A380 Aircraft with Special Fare Offers

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, September 27 2017: Emirates, the world’s best airline according to TripAdvisor 2017, will celebrate a milestone in aviation history when it welcomes the delivery of its 100th A380 aircraft later this year. To celebrate the occasion, Emirates is offering Tanzanian travellers special fares on return Economy Class and Business Class tickets to select destinations across its network, including Amsterdam, Birmingham, London, Paris and Rome.

Economy Class fares to Amsterdam, Birmingham, London, Paris and Rome are USD499, USD849, USD699, USD599 and USD 599, respectively. Business Class fares to the destinations are USD 1899, USD3049, USD 2399, USD 2199 and USD1999, respectively.

The special fares are available for a limited time only and must be booked between 25 September and 5 October 2017, with travel taking place between 25 September and 22 March 2018. Blackout dates and further terms and conditions apply.

The Emirates A380 has been in service for over nine years, and Emirates remains the world’s largest operator of the aircraft. The award-winning airline now operates A380 flights to 48 destinations across six continents, almost a third of its global network. This year Emirates introduced the A380 on routes to Sao Paulo, Casablanca and Nice. The airline also operates an A380 on one of its four daily flights between Johannesburg and Dubai.

On the Emirates A380, First Class passengers can relax in one of 14 flat-bed, massage-equipped Private Suites. The cabin also has two exquisitely designed on board Shower Spas, ensuring a revitalised and refreshed arrival. Business Class passengers can relax in seats that convert to flat beds up to 87 inches (two metres) long, whilst those travelling in Economy Class can stretch out in seats with a pitch of up to 33 inches. Across all classes, travellers can enjoy a vast selection of over 2,500 channels on its award winning inflight entertainment system, ice. The newest version of the Emirates A380 features the widest individual in-seat Economy Class screens in the industry, measuring in at 13.3 inches.

Emirates flies daily between Dar es Salaam. Flight EK 0725 departs Dubai at 1025hrs and arrives in Dar es Salaam at 1450hrs. The return flight, EK 0726 departs Dar es Salaam at 1645hrs and arrives in Dubai at 2320hrs.

For more information on other destinations available under the offer, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, contact your travel agent or visit

http://www.emirates.com/tz