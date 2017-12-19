15 JULY 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) will benefit from an increased financial support from the world football governing body (FIFA) that has been tripled from 1.6 million to 5 million US dollars.

Previously, TFF and other FIFA member associations received 1.6 million (about 3.2bn/-) for football development, that figure has now shot up to 5.0 million US dollars (about 10bn/-) that TFF is entitled to receive per four-year cycle, according to a report released yesterday by FIFA in Zurich during its development committee meeting.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the funding meant for serious development of football in the globe. “FIFA Forward’s aim is to best fulfil FIFA’s mission of developing the game around the world.

This is not simply about providing more funds to member associations and confederations, but about providing concrete assistance to the football community via the transparent use of funds, and changing the culture towards a greater impact of FIFA’s development activities that can systematically be measured,” said Infantino.

Chaired by FIFA Vice-President and AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said the development committee put in motion Forward, FIFA’s overhauled development programme approved by the FIFA Congress in May 2016.

The yesterday meeting took place in the presence of the chairman of FIFA’s Audit and Compliance Committee, Tomaž Vesel. It said member associations and confederations can now apply for development funds under the Forward programme, which aims to provide 360-degree, tailor-made support for developing football, based on the following pillars: FIFA will significantly increase financial support for football development, from USD 1.6 million to USD 5 million per four-year cycle for each member association.

“The confederations will now receive USD 40 million per four-year cycle, up from USD 22 million,” said the report. Adding, it said FIFA will bring together all of its football support projects into one tailor-made contract of agreed objectives to be signed by member associations and confederations.

“FIFA will introduce enhanced oversight controls to ensure that this increase in football development spending is transparent, including the publication of member associations’ and confederations’ annual financial statements on FIFA.com and annual accounts audited by an independent auditor as presented in the Forward Regulations.”

“Today’s Development Committee meeting marks a very important day as through Forward, we are making a qualitative step to improve the impact of FIFA’s development projects and better serve the member associations and confederations.

The proper structure is being put in place to meet the challenges and ensure the successful implementation of the Forward programme,” stated Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa. “One of the key priorities of our administration will be to ensure the proper implementation and oversight of the development projects, with enhanced accountability, regular monitoring and reporting.

The success of Forward will ultimately not only depend on FIFA but on the work of all our member associations,” commented FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. The Development Committee confirmed that member associations and confederations will have until June 1, 2017 to wrap up their contracts of agreed objectives with key performance indicators.

Until that date, the committee will consider projects for approval on a case-by-case basis. Yesterday’s meeting was the last of the Development Committee in its current composition. Following the reforms passed by the FIFA Congress in February 2016, the Development Committee will be overhauled and half of its members will be independent.

The first meeting of the committee in its new structure is scheduled for October 2016.

