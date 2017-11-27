WABUNGE CUF WAMUANDIKIA BARUA SPIKA KUTAKA UTEKELEZWAJI WA MAAMUZI YA MAHAKAMA KUU:-

THE CIVIC UNITED FRONT

(CUF-CHAMA CHA WANANCHI)

TAARIFA KWA WAANDISHI WA HABARI

KUHUSU MAAMUZI YA MAHAKAMA KUU YA TANZANIA KANDA YA DAR ES SALAAM KUREJESHWA KATIKA NAFASI YA UBUNGE WA BUNGE LA JAMHURI YA MUUNGANO WA TANZANIA

1. Ndugu Waandishi wa Habari; Awali ya yote hatuna budi kumshukuru Mwenyezi Mungu Mtukufu kwa kutujaalia Uzima na Afya njema ya kuweza kukutana hapa leo kuweza kuzungumza nanyi na kupitia nyinyi kufikisha ujumbe wetu kwa Watanzania wote.

2. Mtakumbuka kuwa Tarehe 25 Julai, 2017 Spika wa Bunge wa Jamhuri ya Muunagano wa Tanzania, Mheshimiwa Job Ndugai, alitangaza kutuvua Ubunge Wabunge [8] wa CUF Viti Maalum kwa kasi tuliyoiita (supersonic speed) na baadaye haraka haraka Tume ya Taifa ya Uchaguzi [NEC] kuwatangaza wafuasi wa Lipumba kuchukua nafasi hizo bila ya kufuata utaratibu huku wakijua kuwa kuna Shauri Mahakamani linalosubiri kusikilizwa na kufanyiwa maamuzi.

3. Tulifungua Shauri la Madai Mahakama Kuu ya Tanzania (Civil Case No. 143/2017) na Shauri dogo la Madai (Miscellaneous Civil Case No. 479/2017). Hata hivyo, kutokana na michakato ya kisheria Mahakama Kuu haikuweza kutoa maamuzi ya Zuio [Temporary Injunction and Maintenance of Status Quo] tuliloomba kwa wakati huo ndani ya muda muafaka. Baadaye Tarehe 5 Septemba, 2017 Wafuasi 8 wa Lipumba waliotangazwa kuwa wameteuliwa na NEC kuwa Wabunge waliapishwa na Bunge kuchukua nafasi zetu.

4. Tarehe 10 Novemba, 2017 Mahakama Kuu baada ya kusikiliza maombi yetu na kuzipitia hoja za pande zote imetoa maamuzi ya kuizuia CUF kujadili kwa namna yoyote ile Uanachama wetu na imetengua utekelezwaji wa kufukuzwa kwetu Uanachama (suspend implementation), kisheria ikiwa na maana kwamba sisi sote bado ni Wanachama halali wa CUF na pia bado tuna sifa za kuendelea kuwa Wabunge.

Sehemu ya Maamuzi ya Mahakama Kuu inasomeka kama ifuatavyo, ninanukuu:

“…The object of the temporary injunction is to protect the plaintiff against injury by violation of his right for which he could not adequately be compensated in damages recoverable in the action if the uncertainty were resolved in his favour on the trial…”

To the extent it relates to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents, it can hardly be argued in this application that a loss shutting down the Applicants political carrier can be easily atoned by award of damages and I would not hesitate upholding the submission on the second principle.

Lastly, on balance of convenience. Under this condition, the court has to assess in whose favour the balance lies by the grant or refusal of the order sought. Again I am Satisfied that the Applicants have met this condition. The Applicants have averred that have appealed to the MKUTANO MKUU against their expulsion from CUF and that pending the determination of their appeals, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents should be restrained from implementing their impugned decision.

“….IN ZITTO ZUBEIR KABWE V. BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF CHAMA CHA DEMOKRASIA NA MAENDELEO & ANOTHER, CIVIL CASE NO. 270 OF 2013 (unreported) this Court speaking through Utamwa, J considered an application in more or less similar circumstances involving an elected member of parliament whose membership in the sponsoring party was about to be terminated which could have culminated into loss of his seat. Discussing the last condition, Court said:

“….I agree …that the balance of convenience is in favour of the Applicant in this matter for, in case temporary injunction order is not issued, the feared irreparable loss will become real, the main suit will become nugatory and thus the Applicant will face more inconvenience than the Respondents and the party generally will not suffer more inconvenience than the Applicant because,… the order is not intended to restrain the Respondents from their other functions generally….” (at page 45).

I am inclined to agree with my brother in his reasoning and that disposes the third condition in favour of the Applicants.

In the upshot, the application against the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents [Board of Trustees – CUF, Lipumba na Magdalena Sakaya] is hereby granted and the Court makes the following temporary orders of Injunction as Follows:

1. Suspension of the implementation of the expulsion Order issued against the Applicants from the Civic United Front (CUF) Political Party pending the hearing and final determination of Civil Case No. 143 of 2017 or any other order from the Court.

2. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, their agents, assignees or anybody acting under their authority are restrained from in any shape or form discussing the membership of the Applicants herein pending the hearing and final determination of Civil Case 143 of 2017 or any other order from the Court.

L. J. S. Mwandambo

JUDGE

Nakala ya Maamuzi haya tumeambatanisha na Taarifa hii

5. Ni kwa msingi huu Tarehe 20 Novemba, 2017 tulimuandikia Katibu wa Bunge na ili amjulishe Mheshimiwa Spika Job Ndugai kuhusu Maamuzi haya ya Mahakama Kuu ili naye achukue hatua stahiki ikiwemo kutufahamisha utaratibu atakaoutumia kuturejesha katika nafasi zetu za Ubunge kama ilivyokuwa awali ndani ya Bunge la Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania.

6. Tumeonelea ni vyema kuwajulisha wanaCUF na Watanzania kwa ujumla hatua tulizozichukua baada ya Maamuzi ya Mahakama Kuu, na ni matarajio yetu kuwa Mheshimiwa Spika na Mamlaka zake zote zitaheshimu Maamuzi ya Mahakama Kuu.

HAKI SAWA KWA WOTE

Imetolewa Leo Tarehe 27 Novemba 2017

Dar-es-Salaam.

RIZIKI SHAHARI MNGWALI

Kwa niaba ya:

1) MHE. SEVERINA SILVANUS MWIJAGE,

2) MHE. SAUMU HERI SAKALA,

3) MHE. SALMA MOHAMED MWASSA,

4) MHE. RAISA ABDALLAH MUSSA,

5) MHE. MIZA BAKARI HAJI,

6) MHE. KHADIJA SALUM ALLY AL-QASSMY, NA

7) MHE. HALIMA ALI MOHAMED.